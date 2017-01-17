Kentville councillors are no longer allowed to video conference into meetings during extended vacations, a practice that came under scrutiny before last October's municipal election.

"At our first council meeting, the night that we were sworn in, we started the process for amending the video conferencing policy," said Sandra Snow, who was elected mayor in October.

The move comes after two councillors running for re-election were criticized for Skyping from Florida into council meetings in January, February and March. Both lost their bids for re-election.

Under the new rules, video conferencing can still be used if a councillor is away on business and wants to take part in the meeting.

New travel rules

The policy for video conferencing is just one of a number of policy changes for Kentville.

Councillors have also been dropped from the town's pension plan and the rules for travel have been amended.

There used to be a stipend for driving within the town's boundaries.

"One third of our remuneration is tax free and that's what is supposed to cover those little charges," explained Snow.

Alcohol purchases under review

Kentville's expense policy is now under review, including one section that allows staff and councillors to submit receipts for alcohol.

"As a taxpayer, do I want to be paying for somebody's drinks at supper? No I don't, " said Snow, "If you have a drink with your dinner we're asking to have two separate receipts."

The receipt for the meal will be covered by the town and the councillor will cover the cost of any drinks themselves.

Snow adds the town may still buy some sparkling wine for a special event with dignitaries.

Expense policy proposal coming

The proposed new expense policy is expected in a couple of months.

Meanwhile Mayor Snow is on the joint committee that is reviewing the policies in the Municipal Government Act for all municipalities in the province.

The committee is made up of provincial officials and members of the Union of Nova Scotia Municipalities.

Snow said there are a number of policies, such as mileage and meal allowances, that could be standardized.

Recommendations have to be ready by the end of March.