A 25-year-old man from Kennetcook, N.S., is facing charges in relation to the exploitation of an elementary school student from northern California.

RCMP say the Vacaville Police Department contacted them about a child being exploited online.

Officers from the East Hants District, the provincial Internet Child Exploitation unit and a tactical operations team arrested the 25-year-old at his home.

He's now charged with luring a child, invitation to sexual touching and accessing child pornography.

He was released on conditions and is due back in Shubenacadie provincial court on Feb. 15.

Police said anyone who comes across pornographic material or recordings involving children must report it.