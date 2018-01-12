A 25-year-old man from Kennetcook, N.S., is facing charges in relation to the exploitation of an elementary school student from northern California.
RCMP say the Vacaville Police Department contacted them about a child being exploited online.
Officers from the East Hants District, the provincial Internet Child Exploitation unit and a tactical operations team arrested the 25-year-old at his home.
He's now charged with luring a child, invitation to sexual touching and accessing child pornography.
Police said anyone who comes across pornographic material or recordings involving children must report it.