Kejimkujik bans outside firewood to stop spread of invasive bug

Parks Canada is banning all outside firewood inside Kejimkujik National Park and Historic Site, hoping to stop the rapid spread of a new invasive species that could destroy the park's centuries-old hemlock trees.

The ban, which starts this weekend as the park opens for the season, means any camper who brings in their own wood will be asked to leave it at the entrance.

Instead, they'll need to purchase wood directly from the park that has been cut in the area and inspected.

The hemlock woolly adelgid appears as white, woolly sacks on the base of needles of the hemlock. (CFIA)

The aphid-like invasive insect is called hemlock woolly adelgid. Originally from Japan, it's been found in the United States for decades, but it shocked scientists when it popped up for the first time in Eastern Canada last summer.

"It's a really destructive insect just for hemlocks," said Matthew Smith, Keji's ecologist.

He said it can kill 80 per cent of the hemlock trees within 10 years.

"It's a quite devastating insect."

Smith said the insect attaches itself to the base of a hemlock tree's needles. It then produces a woolly, protective ball around itself and begins sucking the nutrients and moisture out of the tree.

"It pretty much starves the tree to death," Smith said.

Species found 30 km from park

Smith said last year, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency found the insect in five different counties of Nova Scotia, the closest being just 30 kilometres away from the park.

Scientists aren't exactly sure how it got into the province, but know it can be spread by wind or animals or by humans who are transporting wood.

Eastern hemlocks are some of the oldest trees in Atlantic Canada, with some in Kejimkujik being more than 400 years old. (Steve Berry/CBC)

The park isn't taking any chances this year, and has brought in a full ban on firewood from the outside, unless it's been treated and put in sealed packaging.

Campers worry about firewood quality, price

Some campers aren't happy about the change, including Gordie and Carolyn Walter, who have come to Kejimkujik for more than 40 years.

"There are a lot of complaints about the price," Gordie Walter told CBC News on his way into the park. "The wood here was never very good here for burning. [It was] wet. Hopefully, it's better this year. The price has gone up.

"We always used to stop outside the park and buy it from somebody that was selling it cheaper than here."

Carolyn and Gordie Walter hope the quality of wood being sold at Keji has improved. (Steve Berry/CBC)

Visitor experience manager Sophie Borcoman said the wood is being provided by the Friends of Kejimkujik, who get it from a 15-kilometre radius of local forests around the park.

"We've taken great efforts this year to ensure the firewood is optimal, and so we've been working … to ensure the firewood will be dry this summer. We also have a second option for our visitors, which is dry kindling as well," Borcoman said.

Outside firewood could come with $237.50 fine

If you're caught bringing in wood from outside the park, you could receive a fine of $237.50.

Parks Canada staff said they understand it's the first year of the ban, and hope everyone will co-operate.

As for Smith, he said he hopes campers will make the effort to respect the wood ban.

Parks Canada staffers are asking people if they know about the wood ban as they enter Kejimkujik. (Steve Berry/CBC)

"I'm hopeful that we will have some time before it [the hemlock woolly adelgid] arrives. We don't know how long we have, but the more time we have to research it, understand it … the [more time] we have to find out what to do," he said.

"I know people who come to the park come here because of the hemlock forests," Smith said. "It really is a small gesture that you can do to help the forests here."