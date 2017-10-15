After being hospitalized last week in Halifax, Progressive Conservative MLA Keith Bain has been moved to a hospital in Cape Breton.

The PC caucus has not said what's wrong with Bain, but a medical emergency sent the MLA for Victoria - The Lakes to hospital last Tuesday.

Bain has been moved to the Cape Breton Regional Hospital in Sydney and he will continue to undergo medical tests, said a news release from the PC caucus.

A spokesperson for the caucus said Bain is not in any life-threatening danger.

It's not clear when Bain will be able to resume his normal duties.

Despite being in hospital, Bain's constituency office remains open.