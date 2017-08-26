Richard Learning didn't know how to use a kayak paddle when he embarked on the first leg of a 2,700-kilometre journey from Nain, N.L., to the Quebec border more than a decade ago.

This summer, the 70-year-old became the first person to complete the trip in recent years.

He and his son, Glen Learning, spent 12 days paddling past icebergs, minke whales and abandoned settlements along the 300-kilometre stretch from Pinsent Arm, N.L., to Blanc-Sablon, Que.

The sights ranged from icebergs to minke whales. (Labrador North Coast Kayaking/Facebook)

"The barrenness and the natural beauty strike you. And the loneliness of going into these places where there's nobody there anymore," said Glen Learning.

Richard Learning, who spent much of his life in Happy Valley-Goose Bay, N.L., and now lives outside Halifax, said they would often camp for several nights before finally reaching a community.

"It's isolated all the way.... Just pure wilderness," he said.

Glen and Richard Learning travelled between seven and 50 kilometres per day and camped when they didn't reach a community. (Labrador North Coast Kayaking/Facebook)

Challenges abounded

The pair encountered their share of obstacles, including losing a cookstove, pot and kayak cover. But it was wind that proved the most daunting challenge.

At one point, they spent hours trying to cross a five-kilometre channel, battling against gusts that churned up whitecaps and powerful swells.

"Three times I almost turned over," Richard Learning said.

Richard Learning started kayaking in his 50s. (Labrador North Coast Kayaking/Facebook)

"We tried to go side on, tried to face it, but the wind would bring us back every time. And the waves was coming right up over our shoulders.… Man oh man, I didn't know if we were going to make it or not."

Make it they did, going on to visit a museum in Battle Harbour, a former whaling station in Red Bay and Henley Harbour, with its unique rock formations.

Vivid memories

The landscape was a stark contrast to Glen Learning's day-to-day life as a financial planner in Toronto.

"The entire coast is a geologist's dream. You've got so many fossils everywhere along the coast.... It's a rugged beauty that stays rugged because people are not going there," he said.

Ship Harbour, N.L.: Glen Learning says it was 'surreal' to see what's left of communities that have been abandoned for more than a generation. (Labrador North Coast Kayaking/Facebook)

He said one of his most vivid memories was approaching Ship Harbour, where long-abandoned cranes still stood on the rotting wharf.

"It was a very eerie feeling paddling along in silence and seeing this — what used to be probably a group of houses with people running around, kids running around — completely dead. Completely devoid of any action, any life. That was very, very surreal," he said.

"As you kayak along, you see more and more places where there used to be somebody there, 30 years ago, 35 years ago."

Now abandoned, Henley Harbour, N.L., used to be a fishing community. (Labrador North Coast Kayaking/Facebook)

Potential tourist destination

Glen Learning said the area's natural beauty and historical significance make it a natural tourist destination, though it's difficult to access. He said people often hop on a plane to go to another country instead of taking some extra time to explore remote parts of Canada.

"It's just amazing that we're seeing these things that no one else ... realizes what we have here. Because they don't get up there," he said.

Glen Learning hiking to what's left of Fort York, N.L., which was established in 1766. (Labrador North Coast Kayaking/Facebook)

Though they had budgeted three weeks, they covered 50 kilometres in one day at the end of their trip, trying to make the best of good weather.

Connecting with heritage

This summer's trip was Glen Learning's second kayak trip and his father's ninth. But Richard Learning only started kayaking "on a whim" at age 56 and said it's made him feel closer to his Inuit ancestry.

"When I stepped in a kayak, I couldn't believe it. It was like freedom. You were right on the water. Couldn't be anything better. I was hooked," he said.

Glen Learning says the coastline would be a 'geologist's dream' due to its unique rock formations. This is the entrance to Henley Harbour, N.L. (Labrador North Coast Kayaking/Facebook)

The pastime was rooted in the family's history. Richard Learning's father often told stories of being paddled around on top his uncle's sealskin kayak in the 1920s.

"He was really proud that I was going to start kayaking into the ocean. He thought it was a really good idea. So I just kept going. I never stopped. Every summer I just go," Richard Learning said.

Next summer he hopes to continue the trend, starting north of Nain and travelling south.