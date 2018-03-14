Halifax Regional Police are questioning a man in relation to the disappearance of a local woman late last month.

Police have not released any information about the man and no charges have been laid.

According to police, Karen Lee MacKenzie was last seen at 95 Highfield Park Dr., in Dartmouth on Feb. 25. She was reported missing March 3.

Police have said they believe her disappearance is "suspicious" based on the circumstances of their investigation.

MacKenzie is described as white, 5-5" tall, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Police believe she was wearing a green jacket and matching backpack when she was last seen. They're asking that anyone with information to call Halifax Regional Police at 902-490-5020, or anonymously via Crime Stoppers.