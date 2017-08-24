One of two people accused of a double murder in Sheet Harbour, N.S., in 2012 is making a bid to get out of jail.

Karen Marie Higgins, 49, was arrested earlier this month along with her husband, 65-year-old Elmer Percy Higgins. The pair is charged with second-degree murder in the deaths of 22-year-old Matthew Allan Hebb and 59-year-old Earle Clayton Stewart, both from Spryfield.

The bodies of the two men were found in a burned-out cabin off Highway 374 in Sheet Harbour in December 2012.

Thursday morning in Nova Scotia Supreme Court, the lawyer for Karen Higgins set a date for early next month, when he plans to argue for her release while she awaits trial.

The Higginses were arrested shortly after the murders, but weren't charged at that time. They were arrested again in March of this year but weren't charged then, either. It wasn't until they were arrested in August that they were finally charged with murder.

Last year, the killings of Hebb and Stewart were added to the province's reward program for unsolved crimes. Anyone supplying information that results in a conviction is eligible for a cash reward of up to $150,000.