Much of January has been dominated by wild swings in temperatures.

A picture is worth a thousand words, so check out this comparison of two high-resolution satellite images taken by NASA last week.

The first was taken Jan. 10, after a weekend snowstorm. The second is from Jan. 14, after consecutive weather systems brought warmth and rain to Nova Scotia.

A winter wonderland blankets the familiar shape of Nova Scotia. (NASA)

Just days later, the green foliage reclaimed most of the land. (NASA)

Was this a January thaw?

The term "January thaw" has a loose definition, but it is typically a period of consecutive days marked by temperatures that are six degrees or more above the climate normals.

We hit that last week on Jan. 11, 12, and 13, which I think is enough to qualify. The thaw was followed by our current cold snap, which sent temperatures several degrees below normal for the weekend and Monday.

We're now sitting at about one to two degrees above climate normal, so it has been warmer despite the recent cold snap. We're also sitting at just above the 50 per cent mark for both rain and snow for January.

Arctic blast to end January

So what's ahead? Most indications are that our current cold temperatures will moderate by mid-week, with temperatures averaging near or slightly above normal heading into late January. After that, some models are indicating an outbreak of cold Arctic air that will occur across much of the continent at the end of January and into the start of February.

For those looking for another major dumping of snow, that doesn't appear likely over the next next several days. There are some ongoing onshore flurries in Cape Breton with more widespread flurries for the province later this afternoon and evening.