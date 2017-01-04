A Halifax man convicted in the killing of Ryan White will have to wait until March to find out how much time he must serve in prison before being eligible for parole.

Kale Gabriel was found guilty last February of second-degree murder for fatally shooting White in Mulgrave Park in north-end Halifax in July 2010. The conviction carries an automatic life sentence.

Sentencing was delayed in May after his lawyers requested a cultural assessment to determine how circumstances related to Gabriel's African Nova Scotian background led to his criminal action.

The Crown argued Wednesday in Nova Scotia Supreme Court that Gabriel should serve a minimum of 15 years in prison before he can apply for parole.

Gabriel's lawyer argued for the minimum under the Criminal Code — 10 years.

'Didn't have a chance'

To back up that position, the defence introduced a report prepared by clinical social worker Lana MacLean. She interviewed Gabriel for a total of four hours and relied heavily on what he told her in preparing her report.

MacLean's examination included Gabriel's early life in southwestern Nova Scotia. She said Gabriel was labelled as a troublemaker by his teachers because his older brother dealt drugs.

"Kale didn't have a chance to be successful in school," she said.

When challenged by the Crown, MacLean admitted she hadn't talked to any of Gabriel's teachers and instead relied on an assessment by an advocate for black education.​

Report tainted, says Crown

Crown prosecutor Rick Woodburn said reports like the one prepared by MacLean are going to become more common as courts are asked to consider an accused's cultural background in sentencing.

However, he said MacLean should have dug deeper and should not have relied so much on Gabriel's own account.

"That was part of the problem. Mr Gabriel's credibility, of course, is in question," Woodburn said outside court.

"She relied almost solely on what he had to say and I think that tainted the report."

Parents speak of heartbreak

Ryan White, 21, was found dead in July 2010 on the pavement outside a building in the Mulgrave Park housing complex in Halifax's north end. (novascotia.ca)

White's parents both delivered emotional victim impact statements.

Theresa White said she vividly remembers the day of the shooting.

"That was the day that my whole world turned into darkness and I knew that I would never live the same again."

She said she battles depression and anxiety and has become withdrawn from family and friends and no longer enjoys celebrations like Christmas or birthdays.

"I question how much living I am doing because it seems I am only existing," White said between sobs as she struggled to maintain her composure.

"As a bereaved mother, I will carry the weight and burden of grief forever."

'Like a nightmare'

James West talked about getting the news the night of the shooting and rushing to the hospital, only to be told his son would not survive his wound.

"It felt like a nightmare and all I wanted to do is wake up from this dream," West said.

He told court how White's younger sister started asking where her big brother was. He said when they explained that White had died, she told them she wanted to die, too, so she could be with her big brother in heaven.

Gabriel sat impassively staring straight ahead as each parent spoke. When given the chance to address the court, he declined.

Justice Jamie Campbell reserved his decision on sentencing until March.