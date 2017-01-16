Thousands of Nova Scotians from all walks of life have gathered at a town hall meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the Dartmouth Sportsplex.

The Monday evening event is part of Trudeau's cross-country tour. Halifax mayor and former Liberal MP Mike Savage tweeted that Trudeau is interested in hearing from people in the municipality about issues that matter to the region.

Demand to see Trudeau prompted organizers to move the community meeting to the 3,000-seat arena within the Sportsplex, according to Savage.

The town hall meeting was scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. AT and is open to the public.

Tammy Vogt came from Clayton Park with her daughter Emily, a Grade 6 student at Park West School. Both say they are fans of Trudeau and want to see him in person.

"I like him a lot," Emily said.

Tammy Vogt and her daughter Emily came to the Dartmouth Sportsplex to hear from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in person. (Paul Withers/CBC)

Savage and Dartmouth-Cole Harbour MP Darren Fisher will host the meeting.

Plenty of politicians, but no premier

Local politicians of all levels are at the meeting, including Halifax councillors Lindell Smith, Bill Karsten and Lorelei Nicoll. Provincial cabinet minister Joanne Bernard was also in attendance, but Premier Stephen McNeil was absent.

Halifax Coun. Lindell Smith is at the Sportsplex to hear from the prime minister on Monday evening. (Paul Withers/CBC)

There was no shortage of friendly MPs, since Nova Scotia elected all Liberals in the last federal election.

Criticism of vacation

The prime minister has faced criticism recently for a trip to a private island in the Bahamas that belongs to the Aga Khan, leader of a foundation that receives federal funding for development projects.

That led to a complaint to the ethics commissioner. Trudeau has said he doesn't see an issue with the Bahamas visit, but looks forward to discussing it with the ethics commissioner.

Trudeau's coffee run

The prime minister began his tour Monday afternoon with stops at two cafés — Java Blend Coffee Roasters in Halifax and Two If By Sea in Dartmouth.

Java Blend was packed with about 100 people inside and 50 to 75 people outside.

"It's not every day that you host a prime minister," said Jim Dikaios, whose family has owned the business since 1971.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau greets people at Java Blend Coffee Roasters in Halifax. (Darren Calabrese/Canadian Press)

Inside, Trudeau shook hands and took selfies with customers and Liberal Party supporters. He also posed for a photo with staff at the coffee shop behind the counter.

Java Blend was packed with about 100 people inside and 50 to 75 people outside. (Pool/CBC)

Trudeau told the owner, "It's good to be here. I've heard nice things about this place."

Three men stood by the entrance of the coffee shop with signs that read, "Please do better," "Respect Indigenous Rights," and "Military Support to Saudi Arabia is Murder."

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau makes Java Blend Coffee his first stop in Halifax0:36

After leaving Java Blend, the prime minister headed to Two If By Sea in Dartmouth, where customers cheered as he made the rounds from table to table, shaking hands and posing for more pictures.

Trudeau yelled for everyone to buy a coffee before leaving Java Blend Coffee Roasters in Halifax. (Darren Calabrese/Canadian Press)

At one point, Trudeau took pictures with a group of women who told him they were teachers, but the women didn't mention anything about the current contract dispute with the province.