Prime Minister Justin Trudeau brought his family to a provincial park in Shelburne, N.S., to roast marshmallows and tout the benefits of his government's child benefit program, which is about a year old.

Trudeau also took credit for giving a group of day campers s'mores for lunch, as part of the staged event.

The Trudeau family is in Nova Scotia for a two-day visit, which will include a stop at Kejimkujik National Park Seaside in Port Joli.

The Prime Minister is also the guest of honour at a Liberal Party fundraiser at the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia in Halifax on Friday night.

Parade, fundraiser on agenda

Facing criticism for previous closed-door events, which the opposition has dubbed cash-for-access fundraisers, the party has arranged limited access to the event for members of the media.

The Nova Scotia visit will include walking in Saturday's Pride parade through the streets of downtown Halifax.

Trudeau became the first sitting prime minister to march in a Pride parade when he did so in Toronto in 2016. He then attended the same event last month.