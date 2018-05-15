Skip to Main Content
10 fire departments respond to auto salvage fire in Upper Rawdon

Ten fire departments responded to a fire at an auto salvage yard Tuesday evening in Upper Rawdon, N.S., the Department of Natural Resources confirmed.

DNR says fire got into the woods, but it was contained fairly quickly because of rain

Anjuli Patil · CBC News ·
Dark clouds of smoke from the Upper Rawdon, N.S., junkyard fire could be seen from kilometres away. (Melissa Friedman/CBC)

Clouds of dark smoke from the fire could be seen from kilometres away.

"The volunteer fire departments responded because apparently the fire was in the junkyard area, possibly some tires burning," said Bruce Nunn, a spokesperson for the department.

"DNR was called because the woods nearby were apparently at some risk but the fire in the woods was dealt with rather quickly and put out fairly easily."

Nunn said rain helped keep the fire from spreading. He said DNR is no longer needed at the scene, but some fire departments stayed behind.

"The volunteer fire departments, I'm told, are working to put it to rest," Nunn said.

