A phys-ed teacher in Halifax hopes she can ease the burden on other teachers while also ensuring students have access to extracurricular sports.

During the work-to-rule campaign by teachers last school year, one of the biggest casualties for students was school sports.

Halifax Regional School Board spokesperson Doug Hadley said the situation, where teachers withdrew from coaching and organizing sports, drove home for the board the struggle between teachers who felt they were at the breaking point and students and parents disappointed by the end of sports.

Trying to meet all expectations

It wasn't uncommon for some teachers to be organizing six or more leagues outside of school time and without it being part of their job duties, said Hadley.

"We had the tug of war, so to speak, of 'We really want and expect to see these things happen in our schools' with people that we were just pushing to the limit," Hadley told CBC's Information Morning.

"So we had to come up with a new idea and a new way of doing things if we were going to meet the expectations of the public, but also support our staff that are doing so many things for us in and outside of the classroom every day."

That new idea was the brainchild of Mary Veinotte and other phys-ed teachers.

Taking on a big task

In consultation with the board's superintendent, a position was created to oversee extracurricular sports for grades 6-9 and physical education in general for P-12.

Veinotte was tapped for the role, which will see her creating schedules, co-ordinating leagues, booking fields and referees, and even being the disciplinary committee if necessary for junior high sports in Halifax.

"All of the things that physical educators used to do outside of their job description and used to do, sort of, on their own without much direction from anyone, I am going to be the one providing that direction so that all of these things will be in place regardless of whether it's part of a teacher's duty," Veinotte told CBC's Information Morning.

She knows it's a big job, but it's also now her full-time job. Veinotte will oversee 47 schools, including private schools and some of the French schools.

A way to keep teachers involved

Hadley said unlike high schools, junior highs do not have athletic directors who have dedicated time built into their work week to organize sports.

The board hopes Veinotte's new role will make things better for kids and easier for teachers who were feeling overwhelmed, he said.

"I think there are many, many, many teachers who will continue to volunteer and support sport, and we're hoping that by not having to have the burden of helping to organize that they'll be more willing to coach a team here and a team there."

People can find more information about Veinotte's role and activities on Twitter or on the school board's website.