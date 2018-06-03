Frost advisory for tonight alarms some Nova Scotia farmers

A frost advisory for the Maritime provinces has Nova Scotia farmers worried about their strawberries and other vulnerable young crops.

"We're looking at lows between 0 C and possibly −4 C for low-lying inland areas. So the likelihood of frost is there for tonight," Environment Canada meteorologist Barrie MacKinnon said Sunday.

"If we do reach the lows tonight we are forecasting in Nova Scotia, we could break record low temperatures."

Greg Webster, one of the operators of Webster Farms in Cambridge, Kings County, said the actual ground temperature in low-lying areas could fall to −7 C or −8 C.

That is because the weather stations are typically measuring about two metres above ground level.

"When they are forecasting 1 C, it could be six or seven degrees colder. So there can be quite a significant difference.

Irrigation helps

Webster Farms grows strawberries, raspberries, beans, rhubarb and winter rye. Irrigation sprinklers will be used to protect plants tonight, Webster said.

`"We put water on it as soon as it starts to freeze. The water forms ice and the ice protects the plant. It also has to do with thermal dynamics — the energy given off by the ice being formed keeps the plant at 32 F or 0 C," he said.

Environment Canada said record-breaking low temperatures for June could occur overnight Sunday, with another frost advisory possible later this week. (Rick Hughes/CBC News)

"The energy goes into forming the ice, not freezing the plant."

There will be nervous farmers tonight, Webster said.

"A lot of people, if they don't have any equipment to look after it, will be crossing their fingers tonight."

Frost affects plant pollination

Keith Boates, who also farms in Cambridge, said strawberries will be at most risk.

"Apple trees are mostly pollinated.There are some that have bloomed and some that haven't," he said.

"The risk goes down, once the pollination has occurred. Otherwise, the sex part of the flower gets damaged so that you don't get proper pollination."

Pear and plum trees have finished blooming as well, he said.

Apple trees, at least in mainland Nova Scotia, may be less at risk in tonight's chilly temperatures as most have blossomed. (AFP/Getty Images)

"But it's been quite sometime since we had a serious frost [this late]," he said.

Boates is hoping there is a high tide tonight.

The tides play a part in how the low temperatures affect the crops, he said.

"If the tide is in tonight, it will soak up the cold. "

It will warm up Monday when showers are expected to move in, MacKinnon said.

However, it is too soon for growers to breath a sigh of relief.

"There will be a possibility of frost, later in the week as a low-pressure system tracks south of the province," he said.