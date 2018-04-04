Judge in 'drunk can consent' sex-assault case cleared of misconduct

The Nova Scotia provincial court judge at the centre of the controversial sexual-assault trial involving taxi driver Bassam Al-Rawi has been vindicated.

Judge Gregory Lenehan acquitted Al-Rawi of sexually assaulting an intoxicated female passenger in Halifax.

In his March 2017 decision he said the Crown provided "absolutely no evidence on the issue of lack of consent." He went on to add, "clearly, a drunk can consent." That phrase set off protests and led to 121 complaints about his conduct.

A decision released today by the Executive Office of the Nova Scotia Judiciary states, "The uses of ill-considered words by a judge in a decision can undermine the public's confidence in the judiciary." However it goes on to conclude that "the test for judicial misconduct has not been met."

Phrase referred to drunk people in general

The Office of the Nova Scotia Judiciary struck a review committee in September of 2017 to investigate the misconduct claims.

In its decision, the three-member review committee cited Lenehan's statement that he was trying to use direct language that Al-Rawi could understand. Al-Rawi relied on an Arabic-to-English translator for his trial.

The committee noted that the expression "is not an incorrect statement of the law." Lenehan told the committee he used the phrase when referring to any person in a state of drunkenness, not the complainant specifically.

A new trial has since been ordered for Al-Rawi. The appeals court said the new trial was not based on any alleged misconduct on Lenehan's part.

"While he committed errors of law as found by the Court of Appeal, and could have more carefully reflected his reasons, the committee could not find evidence to attribute the judge's approach to bias," the review committee wrote.