A fire in the paper towel aisle has shut down the Atlantic Superstore on Joseph Howe Drive in Halifax for the evening.

Corey Beals, the division commander for Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency, said the call first came in at about 6 p.m. Friday.

He said fire damage was confined to the paper towel area, but there was smoke damage throughout the store, as well as minimal water damage.

The fire is believed to have been intentionally set.

"Obviously, there's no electricity within that paper aisle and those types of things just don't spontaneously combust," said Beals.

It isn't clear whether the fire began with paper towel, toilet paper or something else.

Because of the size of the store, it was difficult to clear the smoke.

No injuries

It was expected that fire crews would leave the store at around 8:30 p.m. and the matter would then be dealt with by police.

"This is one of the first times I've heard of somebody intentionally setting a fire inside a grocery store, especially a grocery store that's occupied," said Beals.

No injuries were reported.

The store is closed for the evening and the hope is to reopen in the morning, said Loblaw spokesperson Mark Boudreau.

He said there's strict protocol in place as to when a store can reopen after a fire because of things like air quality and whether food was contaminated.

The fire was put out by store staff.