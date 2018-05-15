Joseph Cameron's killer to be sentenced as a youth

A teenager convicted of murdering Joseph Douglas Cameron will be sentenced as a youth.

The Youth Justice Court of Nova Scotia decision was released Tuesday. The teen's identity is protected by a publication ban because he was 17 at the time of the offence. In the decision, he is referred to as N.W.

Cameron, 20, was shot and killed shortly before dawn March 26, 2016. Police found him lying dead on the sidewalk in a pool of blood in Dartmouth, N.S.

Another young person who was involved in the killing and whose identity is also protected by a publication ban pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

58-page decision

The Crown argued for N.W. to be sentenced as an adult. If the judge agreed, N.W.'s identity would no longer have been protected.

Joseph Cameron was killed on Mount Edward Road in Dartmouth. (GoFundMe.com) But in her 58-page decision, Judge Elizabeth Buckle — who took over the file from Judge Anne Derrick — said she was "not satisfied, given the trajectory of N.W.'s life to date, that he is a criminally entrenched youth or a lost cause."

She noted that in order to sentence N.W. as an adult, she would need to be convinced the "presumption of diminished moral responsibility is rebutted" and that a youth sentence wouldn't be long enough to hold him accountable for his behaviour.

"For the first 15 years of his life, he was apparently of good character and for the 20 months since his arrest he has shown signs of promise," Buckle noted.

Buckle said N.W.'s background, "including the impact" of being African-Nova Scotian, reduced his moral culpability.

Buckle referred to Cameron's killing as "a shocking crime, particularly for a 17-year-old, and impossible to understand, perhaps even for N.W.

No prior youth record

She noted that prior to killing Cameron, something N.W. denies doing, he did not have a youth record.

Buckle cited one of N.W.'s doctors who said his learning disabilities affected his ability to make decisions. Buckle said he fell in with the wrong crowd.

"He was immersed in a violently anti-social group populated by adults and criminalized youth. He entered that group with a background that included crime, poverty and racism that had the effect of limiting and narrowing his view of what was possible for him," she said.

Buckle said N.W. had no consistent positive male role model in his life and "was raised in a community where male violence was normalized."

"The result being, in my view, that he learned a warped concept of what it is to be 'a man,'" Buckle wrote. Among those views, the decision noted, was N.W.'s thoughts on pimping and the dynamics of relationships between males and females.

Willingness to open up

Buckle said N.W. is "open to discussing even very difficult topics, open to having his beliefs challenged and capable of working hard and learning."

Buckle said the maximum youth sentence is 10 years for first-degree murder. She said that "is not an insignificant amount of time in the life of a 19-year-old."

Buckle said a youth sentence, particularly an intensive rehabilitative custody and supervision (IRCS) sentence, has built-in accountability requirements. A youth in custody would have to go before a judge every year to review the sentence.

Eventual reintegration

Buckle said if a youth is not co-operating or withdraws consent, an IRCS sentence can be "collapsed and turned into a normal custodial sentence."

"Because of N.W.'s age, there is the potential for added accountability in the sense that the provincial director has advised him that if he is permitted to remain in the youth centre beyond age 20, he would be moved to an adult facility if there are any behavioural issues or if he fails to co-operate with the IRCS sentence," Buckle noted.

Buckle said a youth sentence with an IRCS sentence "would be long enough to provide reasonable assurance of N.W.'s rehabilitation to the point where he could safely be reintegrated into society."