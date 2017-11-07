While the federal government has announced it plans to legalize cannabis next summer, Nova Scotia still has to answer questions about its own plans for what that will look like.

Provincial governments are working to get the regulatory measures in place, with some further ahead than others. For example, New Brunswick recently announced that smoking pot in public places wouldn't be allowed.

Nova Scotia has largely kept quiet, however, about everything from regulation to how marijuana might be sold.

That's why CBC Nova Scotia has gathered health-care workers and those who dispense or want to grow marijuana to debate the green frontier. The panelists include:

Chris Enns, owner The Farm Assist medical marijuana dispensary and The Grow Op Shop.

Myrna Gillis, CEO of Aqualitas — a labour lawyer specializing in disability law and an applicant for a marijuana growers' licence.

Nadine Wentzell, a pharmacist and a consultant on drugs in the workplace.

Todd Leader, psychologist, social worker, mental health and addictions consultant, and president of the Association of Psychologists of Nova Scotia.

Neil Smith, doctor, member of board of Canabo Medical Clinic, the leading prescriber of medical marijuana in Canada.

Join the conversation by sending your questions to cbcns@cbc.ca.