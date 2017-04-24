The case of a Halifax man who was shot dead nearly five years ago has been added to the province's rewards program for major unsolved crimes.

John Newcombe, 27, a tattoo artist and hip hop musician, was gunned down on a sidewalk in the Halifax suburb of Clayton Park in June 2012. He had just finished performing at a bar and stepped outside when someone fired five shots and then walked away. He died at the scene.

John Fulton Newcombe was shot to death in June 2012. (Submitted by Department of Justice)

On Monday, the Nova Scotia Department of Justice and Halifax Regional Police announced Newcombe's case would be added to the program that offers up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for a homicide.

In the news release, Justice Minister Diana Whalen said Newcombe's family "deserves answers."

Halifax police Supt. Jim Perrin said in the news release that investigators have had trouble solving Newcombe's murder because of a "lack of cooperation from people who know what happened."

Police hope adding Newcombe's murder to the program will encourage people to come forward.

Anyone with information about the Newcombe case or any other major unsolved crime can call 1-888-710-9090. Those who come forward must give their name and contact information and may be called to testify in court.