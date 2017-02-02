The mother of a Halifax murder victim is frustrated that after 4 ½ years, she still does not know the reasons for her son's death.

John Newcombe, 27, was gunned down on a sidewalk in the Halifax suburb of Clayton Park in June 2012. He had just finished performing at a bar and stepped outside when someone fired five shots and then walked away.

Newcombe had a successful career as a tattoo artist and was establishing himself as a hip-hop performer.

"As far as we can tell it was just jealousy over his music," his mother, Laura Lee Jennex, said Wednesday.

"That is the one thing that police did tell me."

Loss followed by silence

But Jennex said she has heard very little else since the days immediately following the murder.

"It's been 4 ½ years and it's just really hitting me hard now," she said.

"It's like as time goes on, it's getting worse. People say with grief it gets better? Well in this case, it doesn't."

John Newcombe was a successful tattoo artist with a budding hip-hop career when he was killed. (CBC)

Jennex moved her family out of the city after the murder. She said for a time, she had a job that had her passing every day near the crime scene. She had to quit and now seldom ventures into Halifax, preferring to stay in her rural neighbourhood.

Jennex said she's found it awkward to deal with people when discussing her son's death.

"They'll say, 'How many children do you have, Laura Lee?' So how do you answer that? I had four children?" she asked.

"So I say I have four children, but I lost my oldest son. And they'll say, 'Oh, how? What happened?' And I'll say he was murdered in Halifax. And that's the end of the conversation."

Death has pushed family apart

Jennex says the only thing she's heard from police in terms of a motive is that her son, an emerging hip-hop artist, was killed over jealousy. (CBC)

Jennex said her family has not processed Newcombe's death well. She said instead of bringing family members closer together, it has pushed them further apart.

Jennex said Newcombe seemed to know he was in danger because he sent text messages and incorporated lyrics in his songs that sounded like he was saying goodbye.

Jennex said she has been unable to bury her son but she has finally bought a gravesite and hopes to move forward on that in the near future to provide herself, her family and his fans a measure of closure.

A spokeswoman for Halifax Regional Police said Newcombe's murder is still an active investigation. Const. Dianne Penfound said the lead investigator is now reviewing the file to see if it can be added to the province's rewards program for major unsolved crimes, which offers up to $150,000 for information leading to a conviction.