Former teacher pleads not guilty in decades-old sexual assault case

A former teacher from the Halifax area has pleaded not guilty to a charge of sexual assault.

Police laid the charge in March against John Merrimen, 73, of Seabright, N.S.

The charge related to an incident that occurred approximately 40 years ago relating to a 13-year-old girl who was known to the accused, police told the CBC.

Police said the complainant came forward to them last year.

Merrimen was represented by his lawyer Stan MacDonald in Halifax provincial court Tuesday. He pleaded not guilty and elected to be tried in provincial court in a full-day trial on Sept. 21.

A pretrial conference will be held on Aug. 21.