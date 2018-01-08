A second Nova Scotia Progressive Conservative MLA has put his name forward to lead the party.

John Lohr, MLA for Kings North, announced his decision Monday to run for the leadership.

"Everything has been about serving people, and I believe becoming party leader and then premier of our province would be a tremendous honour that would allow me to serve even more people," Lohr said in a video announcing his candidacy.

Tim Houston, MLA for Pictou East, announced his candidacy for the position in November, a few weeks after Jamie Baillie said he would step down from the helm of the party and leave politics.

Jamie Baillie, seen here in 2013, will step down as PC Party leader. (The Canadian Press)

According to his biography, Lohr, a farmer-turned politician, is the son of Dutch immigrants and grew up in Canning, N.S.

He was first elected to the Nova Scotia Legislature in 2013, narrowly beating out New Democrat Jim Morton. He won his seat handily in the 2017 provincial election.

In the video announcing his candidacy, Lohr took aim at the province's health-care system.

"A leader should have experienced first hand the frustrations with dealing with our health-care system,"said Lohr.

"Despite the hard work of our dedicated nurses and doctors we have a government that seems to be doing everything possible to create the bureaucracy that does not deliver results to Nova Scotians."

Lohr has also pushed for an expansion of Nova Scotia's mental-health court system. His son Caleb, who suffered from psychosis, was found dead in 2014 near a popular hiking trail at Cape Split. A month earlier, Caleb had fled police investigating a break and enter by paddling a canoe in the Northwest Arm.

Leadership rules and timelines

While a date for the leadership convention hasn't been set yet, some of the rules have been established.

Argyle-Barrington MLA Chris d'Entremont, a co-chair of the leadership selection committee, said expenses, including in-kind support, have been capped at $325,000.

Donation rules will follow standard Elections Nova Scotia guidelines. It means donations to candidates can only come from individuals, are subject to normal rules for tax receipt purposes, and a donor cannot give more than $5,000 a year.

D'Entremont said the plan is to have all of the remaining rules finalized, along with a date, location and format for the convention, in time to be announced at the party's annual meeting next month in Halifax. Information will also be published on the party's website.