For a second time, the case against a Nova Scotia man accused of killing his mother has collapsed.

John (Jack) Buckley appeared in Nova Scotia Supreme Court in Bridgewater this morning, where a charge of first-degree murder was withdrawn after the Crown announced it would call no evidence in the case.

The dismissal of the case can be traced to Friday, when Justice Josh Arnold ruled on the admissibility of some evidence the Crown wanted to use in Buckley's trial, scheduled to begin this morning.

Arnold ruled the jury would not be permitted to hear the results of a police undercover operation against Buckley, commonly known as a Mr. Big sting.

As part of that operation, undercover officers befriended Buckley and persuaded him to tell what he knew about the death of his 57-year-old mother, Victoria Brauns-Buckley, who was found dead in 2012 in the home they shared in Chester Basin.

Without that evidence, the Crown had no case and Buckley was freed.

Buckley, who was 19 at the time of his mother's death, had first been arrested and charged with second-degree murder early in the police investigation. But prosecutors dropped that charge a few months later, saying there was was no likelihood of a conviction.

Four years later, in April 2016, Buckley was charged again — this time with first-degree murder. RCMP officers said at the time they had located new evidence to support the charge.

Outside of court this morning, Buckley called the investigation "pathetic" and "botched."

The Crown said it has not yet decided whether to appeal the judge's pre-trial decisions.