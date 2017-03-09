Parks Canada in Cape Breton is looking for 100 students who love the outdoors, manual labour and greeting the public, as it hires more students than usual this summer to help celebrate Canada 150.

Summer student hires are up 60 per cent, according to Eddie Kennedy, visitor experience manager at the Fortress of Louisbourg.

"This is all tied into our 150 celebration, Canada's anniversary of Confederation," said Kennedy. "With our free entrance we are expecting much higher visitation than we would in a regular year."

Kennedy said the federal government's Green Job Initiative to create youth employment opportunities has also created more jobs.

Many different jobs

The jobs will be at the Cape Breton Highlands National Park, the Alexander Graham Bell National Historic Site and the Fortress of Louisbourg.

The student jobs include office assistants, resource conversation field assistants, heritage interpreters, labourers, and grounds attendants. There are also jobs available in visitor service, cultural resources, outreach, public relations and communications, social media, photography and videography, graphic design and promotions.

Parks Canada summer jobs include everything from office assistants, to heritage interpreters and labourers. (Fortress Louisbourg Association)

Kennedy said the jobs are all entry-level and are designed to help students get the training they need to continue with their careers. Many of the positions are bilingual.

"It's an exciting time," said Kennedy. "We'll have visitors from all over the world coming here as part of the celebration of our centennial."