Thirty potential employees couldn't wait to get the job fair started. They wanted to meet the people who might be their future bosses.

Dana Farrell attends the Horizon Achievement Centre, a vocational training and employment service centre for adults with mental disabilities. She wants to work in the food services industry.

"I'm very excited about this job fair today to show [employers] … what we are capable of doing," said Farrell. "To show the [employers] how good of a worker I am and hopefully to land a job."

Dana Farrell told employers what people with disabilities are capable of doing. She says she enjoys working in food services. (Gary Mansfield/CBC)

Sabrina Sanson's dream job would be working with a florist.

"I'd love to get an opportunity to decorate with flowers and decorating for weddings and functions like that," said the 25-year-old.

Robyn Lee Seale is an employer engagement specialist with the YMCA Cape Breton Nova Scotia Works centre. She said the goal is to give employers an opportunity to meet people with disabilities, to educate them about the benefits of hiring people with disabilities and to showcase the abilities of people with disabilities.

Seale said even though many employers have high turnover rates and can't find the talent they need, people with disabilities aren't getting through the door to do an interview.

'Untapped talent'

Seale said there is funding available to hire people with disabilities and they generally have lower turnover rates. As well, job coaches can spend weeks with the new employee helping them learn.

Attending the job fair were representatives from financial institutions, restaurants, technology companies and hotels.

Thirty people with disabilities invited employers to meet them at the YMCA reverse job fair. (Gary Mansfield/CBC)

Joseph Gracie, of the virtual reality service Soulvaria, said he's looking for someone who can welcome clients and set them up in the virtual reality devices.

"I'm participating to get some help," he said, "because we are so lacklustre on staff."

If he finds the right person, he's ready to offer training, Gracie said.

Seale is confident the potential employees can sell themselves.

"I feel like we are having a party here tonight," she said. "People are going to get to shine."