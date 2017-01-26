Michael Thomsen, like hundreds of other parents and community members, first heard the news J.L. Ilsley High School was going to be replaced during a Facebook Live announcement Wednesday by his local MLA Brandan Maguire.

"Nobody thought this day was going to come," said Thomsen, whose eldest daughter is set to graduate from the Spryfield school this year.

"This is just a huge boost for the community, especially with new families moving in."

The province made the decision to build a new school to replace J.L. Ilsley against a recommendation by the Halifax Regional School Board.

Social media reveal

Thomsen said his daughter believes the school needs a lot of work despite renovations in recent years.

"A lot of the kids are just used to the present situation," he said.

Maguire told CBC News on Wednesday the announcement was the "greatest moment" he's had so far in his career.

"This is a school that's almost 50 years old. It becomes a decision of whether you're throwing good money after bad to fix the school," the Halifax-Atlantic MLA said.

"You spend x amount of dollars to get 20 years out of every refurbished school or do you spend a couple of bucks more to get a school that will last you for 40 years? In my opinion, you spend a couple of bucks more and get a school that will last longer."

Renovations not enough

Lorne Abramson, a retired J.L. Ilsley math department head, welcomed the news. He worked at the school for 32 years and retired 13 years ago.

He said although the school has been receiving renovations, it's been in rough shape. He said there has been flooding, the roof needs to be replaced, the gym was "a mess" and there was mould in the school.

"My guess is the government is finally looking at it and saying it probably costs more to fix what we've got opposed to a new school," he said.

Jodi Michele Van Iderstine lives across the street from J.L. Ilsley and said she's "thrilled" the school is being replaced.

No need for 'Band-Aids'

"The staff that's in the building do an excellent job. The school is outdated. There are so many repairs it needs. There is no point to put Band-Aids on it," said Van Iderstine.

Although she doesn't have any children who go to the school, she said it's an integral part of the community.

"They really needed a new school and I can't begin to tell you how ecstatic I am that we are finally getting a new school, a building that's suitable to match the talents of the teachers," she said.

Starting from scratch

The school board member for the area now, who was elected in October, said when she was campaigning, she heard a lot of parents complain about the condition of J.L. Ilsley.

"I was expecting to hear that they were going to put more improvement money into it. But a new school where they can start from scratch and decide the size and what they need and everything is a great thing," said Linda MacKay, board member for District 6 Clayton Park West-Beechville/Lakeside/Timberlea-Spryfield.

Question of cost effectiveness

Dave Wright, the chair of the Halifax Regional School Board, was one of five councillors who voted against building a new school to replace J.L. Ilsley.

He said he's happy the community will be getting a new school, but wonders how the province chose to do that over renovating the existing school.

"The [education] minister has assessed it and I don't know exactly how she assessed it, but she's determined the ongoing renovations were not as feasible and decided to go with a new school," Wright said.

"Yes, she chose to do it a different way but ultimately the board was asking for money in that area for addressing the issue of infrastructure at J.L. Ilsley."