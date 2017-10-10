Notorious Halifax crime figure Jimmy Melvin Jr. must wait until the new year to be sentenced for his role in an unsuccessful 2008 plot to shoot and kill another well-known local crime figure, Terry Marriott Jr.

Melvin was convicted last week by a Nova Scotia Supreme Court jury of attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder. His sentencing hearing was set this morning for Jan. 3.

Terry Marriott Jr. is shown in this undated Facebook image. (Facebook)

Marriott was not killed as part of the plot, but he was shot to death a couple of months later in a home in Harrietsfield. Melvin was charged with first-degree murder in the death, but was acquitted this summer.

Melvin's jury trial on the attempted murder charge was chaotic. He fired his lawyer, Pat MacEwan, midway through the trial and ended up representing himself with the help of a lawyer appointed by the court to advise him.

Prominent Yarmouth defence lawyer Phil Starr has signed on to represent Melvin at his sentencing.

The Crown has not ruled out applying to have Melvin declared a dangerous offender, which means he could be jailed indefinitely.

Crown prosecutor Christine Driscoll said outside court that she would have to study Melvin's criminal history before deciding whether dangerous offender was a sentencing option. If the Crown decides to go that route, the sentencing will likely take much longer than the one day currently set aside.