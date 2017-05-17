Terry Marriott Jr. was shot several times but only one of the bullets that went through his skull would ordinarily be lethal on its own, Jimmy Melvin Jr.'s first-degree murder trial heard Wednesday in Halifax.

Dr. Matthew Bowes, the province's chief medical examiner, testified the bullet from that shot exited through Marriott's left nostril.

He concluded the cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds and that Marriott was the victim of a homicide, the jury heard.

"The cause of death here is not subtle," Bowes said in Nova Scotia Supreme Court.

"Certainly, I don't think it would be open to debate."

Jimmy Melvin Jr. is on trial for the first-degree murder of Terry Marriott Jr. (CBC)

Another shot to Marriott's right temple went through the base of his skull and through his left eye.

Marriott was shot to death in the basement of his friend's Harrietsfield, N.S., home as he napped on Feb. 20, 2009.

Just hours before, Marriott was viciously attacked by another man at a Dartmouth strip bar, which left him with cuts and swelling on his face.

Star witness drove Melvin to Marriott

Melvin, the court has heard, had a beef with Marriott.

The prosecution's star witness, a career criminal named Derek MacPhee, previously testified he drove Melvin to the home around suppertime that day. MacPhee said he parked across from the home and down the street when Melvin went inside.

​He testified he heard five loud bangs after Melvin went inside the home.

MacPhee agreed to testify against Melvin in exchange for an immunity deal. He is also in witness protection.

Police seized MacPhee's clothes and shoes after Marriott's death.

Det. Const. James Wasson, a forensic identification specialist with Halifax Regional Police, testified that Marriott's blood was found on the inside of the right pocket of MacPhee's jeans. Another expert is expected to testify about this evidence.

Head in 'very, very bad shape'

Bowes, who performed the autopsy on Marriott's body, said the victim was shot in the head, the chest, the left shoulder and the thigh.

Dr. Matthew Bowes, Nova Scotia's chief medical examiner, has testified that Marriott was the victim of a homicide. (Submitted by Dr. Matthew Bowes)

An injury on the back of the right side of Marriott's head was a "close contact" gunshot wound, he said.

He told the court he couldn't say how many times Marriott was shot because it's possible for one bullet to create more than one wound track.

"The head is — I don't want to be disrespectful in any way — but the head is in very, very bad shape ... my ability to actually make those wound tracks make sense through a head that has been very badly damaged is somewhat limited,"

Bowes testified that Marriott's heart was a little bigger than it should have been. He also had hardening of the arteries of the heart, which Bowes said was not his cause of death.

Cocaine, alcohol, ecstasy, Valium and Ativan were found in Marriott's blood system.

The trial is set to last until June 9.