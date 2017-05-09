A police informant told a Halifax jury Tuesday that accused murderer Jimmy Melvin told him he got rid of the gun used to kill Terry Marriott Jr. and that no one would find it unless they went "scuba diving."

Melvin is accused of shooting Marriott to death while he napped in a Harrietsfield, N.S., home on Feb. 20, 2009. His first-degree murder trial began this week in Nova Scotia Supreme Court.

The prosecution's star witness is Derek MacPhee, a career criminal who was friends with both men and is testifying in exchange for immunity. He is also in witness protection.

He has told the court he drove Melvin on a four-wheeler to the home where Marriott was sleeping off a night of partying. Melvin, he said, had a .357 gun, while MacPhee brought a .38 gun.

'Not unless they go scuba diving'

On Tuesday, MacPhee testified that when he asked Melvin for his gun back following the homicide, Melvin told him he had double-bagged it and thrown it in a ditch somewhere between a pizza shop and another location.

When MacPhee asked if anybody would ever find Melvin's gun, "he said, 'not unless they go scuba diving.'" MacPhee said he took that to mean that it had been thrown into Halifax harbour.

MacPhee said he never saw either gun again. MacPhee, who also went inside the Harrietfield home where Marriott slept, has told the court he heard loud five bangs.

Blamed others for murder

He testified he only told one other person the exact details of what happened that day. When others talked about the murder and asked questions, he said he would give them different answers "like misdirection."

When Crown attorney Rick Woodburn asked Tuesday why he did that, MacPhee said because it was so obvious what had happened.

"I thought someday me or him, Jimmy, would be in court for this someday and it would be so messed up that no jury would be able to believe anything," he said.

Before he went to police, MacPhee blamed different people for the murder.

1 juror removed

There was another development in the case Tuesday. One of the 14 members of the jury panel was removed for reasons the judge did not specify.

"If that juror has spoken to you about the circumstances surrounding her removal or recusal from the jury, you should disregard that information entirely," Justice Jamie Campbell told the remaining 13 jurors.

"It's important that you not speculate on why that person is no longer a member of the jury."

The trial continues Tuesday afternoon.