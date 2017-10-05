Notorious Halifax crime figure Jimmy Melvin Jr. has been convicted of attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder related to a 2008 plot to shoot and kill another well-known local crime figure.

A Nova Scotia Supreme Court jury was barely into its first full day of deliberations when it returned the guilty verdicts Thursday morning.

Terry Marriott Jr. is shown in an undated Facebook photo. (Facebook)

The charges stem from an apparent plot to kill Terry Marriott Jr. in December 2008. Marriott was not killed at that time, but was shot to death in a home in Harrietsfield a few months later.

Police have said the 2008 attempt wasn't reported at the time, but they learned of it during the investigation into Marriott's shooting death in February 2009.

Melvin had stood trial this past summer on a first-degree murder charge in relation to Marriott's death but was acquitted.

During his recent attempted murder trial, Melvin fired his lawyer, Pat MacEwan. Melvin finished the trial by representing himself.

The case is scheduled to return to court next week, when dates for a sentencing hearing will be discussed.