Jim Gaffigan, lover of bacon, defender of McDonald's and one of the world's most popular comedians, is scheduled to perform in Halifax this spring.

According to the U.S. comic's website, the May 12 show at the Scotiabank Centre is the only upcoming Canadian date on his Noble Ape tour, which also includes a private function in Toronto.

Suzanne Fougere, director of communications for rink management Trade Centre Limited, seemed to confirm the performance while providing no comment: "Unfortunately, I won't be able to confirm any details until [Monday]."

7th highest-paid

Gaffigan is a Grammy-nominated comedian, New York Times best-selling author and a top touring performer best known for comedy about family life and bad food, including bacon, fast food and Hot Pockets ("How 'bout we fill a Pop Tart with nasty meat?").

Forbes reported he was the seventh highest-paid comedian in the world last year, earning $12.5 million US.

Gaffigan's website says there will be an American Express presale on March 1 and a venue presale on March 2. Tickets go on sale for everyone March 3.