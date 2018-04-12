Wearing their hearts on their sleeves: Jersey Day allows Nova Scotians to grieve with Humboldt

Nova Scotians in schools, workplaces, and out walking or shopping could be seen wearing sports jerseys Thursday in support of the Humboldt Broncos, the hockey team at the centre of Friday's horrific bus crash that claimed 16 lives.

Jersey Day, as it has been dubbed, was organized by a group of B.C. women in support of Humboldt, Sask.

At Citadel High School in Halifax, Ryan Connors, teacher and hockey coach, summed up the strong emotion felt by staff and students.

Ryan Connors, teacher and hockey coach at Citadel High School in Halifax, said news of the crash was gut-wrenching. (CBC)

"If this is what we can do to show you, from coast to coast, certainly from the East Coast, that we're here for you, we're thinking about you and we're praying with you, we're praying for you. That's our big message today," he said.

He recalled hearing about Friday's bus accident that took the lives of 13 Humboldt Bronco players and their coach, athletic therapist and a sports radio announcer.

"I've taken a lot of players from this school on bus trips in the Maritime provinces over the last 16 years. It was gut-wrenching, just thinking it could have happened to anyone at any time," Connors said, as dozens, if not hundreds, of jersey-clad students passed by.

Dartmoith High Boys Hockey Team raising $$ at school for <a href="https://twitter.com/HumboldtBroncos?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HumboldtBroncos</a> on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/JerseysForHumboldt?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#JerseysForHumboldt</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCNS?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCNS</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CTVAtlantic?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CTVAtlantic</a> <a href="https://t.co/zAbKh3BMS4">pic.twitter.com/zAbKh3BMS4</a> —@DHS_Hockey

It brings home "how important hockey is to our school, to different communities around the country and certainly our country in general," he said.

"A lot of people could connect to the story of being on a bus and in this case, travelling with your brothers and the rest of your family — your hockey family."

Four-legged creatures sported jerseys, too. (Pat Healey photo)

He said the hockey team's banquet was Wednesday night.

"Some of our kids are the same age as the players who passed in this tragedy. They've been on buses all their lives, right from novice on. That's part of the of the rite of passage for playing hockey is being on a bus," Connors said

Many students and staff at Citadel High School in Halifax wore jerseys Thursday. (CBC)

"It is really hard for them and I think this is one way of finding some peace in what is going on right now."

He said the jersey symbolism appealed to many at Citadel High.

Citadel Phoenix hockey team players Chloe Friars, 17, and Jennifer McGuire, 15, took part. (CBC)

"We've been pumping it all week for our students — not just those who play sports but anyone in our school, to show support for the community, for the team — to wear the jersey. And for those that don't have a jersey, to wear the green and gold to support the Broncos.

Staff at Home Depot in Sydney, N.S., show their support. (Jessika King photo)

Hockey players Chloe Friars, 17, and Jennifer McGuire, 15, wore their jerseys Thursday. They said the bus accident is hard to cope with. "The best memories are made on the buses with teammates," Friars said.

Anthony Hall, 18, and Jacob Beaton, 16, both play hockey for Citadel Phoenix.

"I was really sad, it hit me hard," Hall said.

Anthony Hall, 18, and Jacob Beaton, 16, members of the Citadel Phoenix hockey team, said they were badly shaken by the accident. (CBC)

Both players said they could envision the Broncos team riding on the bus, something they've done many times.

"It kind of shocked me about how close it hit. It hits really close to home, compared to other things that go on in the world. It is terrible," Beaton said.

Here are a few more pictures from the day:

Thomas Hunter, left, Maddy Stacey and Jeff Supple, are shown Thursday on Dalhousie University campus in Halifax. "Hopefully something great comes out of this," Supple said. "More safety regulations all that kind of stuff. If we can take one thing positive out of this, let’s make it better for the next set of kids going out on the road." (CBC)

Many students attending Citadel High School in Halifax wore sports jerseys. (CBC)