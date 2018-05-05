9-year-old's research uncovers surprise about New Waterford baseball diamond

What started as a school project has turned into a quest to get heritage status for a Cape Breton baseball field.

Sophia Hillier, 9, researched the history of the Jerry Marsh Field in New Waterford and discovered was a diamond in the rough: it's been in use continuously, as a ball field, for 107 years.

"When she really dug into the project she realized that it's been a baseball field for over 100 years — just a baseball field — that's what's really unique," said Sophia's dad, Chris Hillier.

From there, they started to look into other fields across the country to see if the Jerry Marsh Field might be the oldest. They could only find one documented field that is older, and it's in London, Ont. The Labatt Memorial Park is the world's oldest baseball field and has been in continuous use for 140 years.

Thinking second place isn't so bad, they decided to pitch for heritage status from both the Cape Breton Regional Municipality and the Province of Nova Scotia.

"Since it is really old I just, kind of, wanted it to be remembered," said Sophia Hillier.

With the help of her father, she's filled out all the paperwork and was to meet Friday with CBRM officials.

Chris Hillier said they've got the ball rolling, but it will take about six months before they hear back.

"It's very exciting for the community and baseball fans in Cape Breton to have this site recognized as a heritage site," he said.