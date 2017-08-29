The search for Neptune Theatre's new artistic director has come to an end with longtime performer, producer, writer and director Jeremy Webb filling the position for a five-year term starting Jan. 1, 2018.

"It's a fantastic gig and one that I've wanted for a long time," Webb told CBC Radio's Mainstreet during an interview Monday.

Webb's ascension to the position came after an "extensive national search," Neptune Theatre said in a news release.

He is replacing George Pothitos, who will have held the position for about eight years. Pothitos steps down from the role on New Year's Eve.

Familiar face

Webb is a familiar face in the local theatre scene, appearing in more than 20 shows on the Neptune stage alone. He played Cogsworth the clock in last year's production of Disney's Beauty and the Beast at Neptune.

"They may not know my name. They may know me as that guy that they've seen do that thing that time on that stage," Webb joked. "I have been around, as it were."

One of his most memorable roles is playing Ebenezer Scrooge in A Christmas Carol, a show he's put on every holiday season since 2003.

Jeremy Webb as Ebenezer Scrooge in A Christmas Carol. (CBC)

Webb no longer plays Scrooge — Halifax actor Rhys Bevan-John took over the role two years ago — but he continues to direct the play. This year, the show is part of Neptune's Christmas lineup, running from Nov. 28 to Dec. 24.

Webb, who is currently the artistic producer of Eastern Front Theatre, thinks his time as an actor will help him when he assumes the new job at Neptune.

"One of the things that I'm excited about is I've been working inside that building in a variety of capacities for 19 years," said Webb. "I think what happened is the search committee and the board of directors of Neptune have decided this time they want to go with someone that knows the community that the audience — their audience — knows quite well."

Atlantic Canadian focus

Webb said his focus will be on programming, finding titles people will be excited to see and telling more Atlantic Canadian stories on the stage.

"It's that fine line between just doing the big popular titles and creating new work and diverse work," said Webb. "This is my adoptive home and there are stories here and they deserve to be told."

Simon Miron, left, as Leo Bloom and Jeremy Webb as Max Bialystock in The Producers. (Robert Tinker)

Prior to getting the job, Webb and writer Karen Bassett partnered with Neptune to do a show about the Halifax Explosion called Lullaby: Inside the Halifax Explosion. The show will be be touring schools in the province starting in three weeks.

"That story is concerned with stories that are not yet told so much about the Halifax Explosion — of two diverse communities, the Mi'kmaq community and the African-Nova Scotian, how they were impacted by the events of that day," said Webb.