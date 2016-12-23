An 85-year-old woman who was attacked in her west-end Halifax home is receiving support from people in the form of some early Christmas gifts.

Jeannette MacDonald answered a knock on her door Tuesday night, and says a man punched her in the face, knocked her to the ground, and dragged her from her home. MacDonald was left with black eyes, and many aches and bruises.

Since then, people have been coming to that same door, bringing her gifts such as flowers and chocolates — a gesture she never expected.

"They bring flowers, candy and fruit," she told CBC News on Friday. She then added with a laugh: "I wish they'd stop! I've got no more room."

'I still think this is a dream'

Police have charged a 43-year-old Halifax man with robbery in connection with the attack on MacDonald and a separate break-in at an 86-year-old woman's apartment.

MacDonald said emotional pain came with the physical pain of the assault. "I feel bad about it because I never thought this was going to happen. But it happened, and there's not a thing I can do about it," she said. "I don't want to be by myself. It's so nerve-wracking with these crazy nuts around."

The community support eased her stress. "I still think this is a dream and I want to wake up," she said. "This is the best part [of the ordeal]."

Halifax police act as elf courier

Halifax Regional Police dropped off a care package from a Dartmouth woman who wanted to send it to MacDonald.

Const. Ryan Morash made the delivery. "It was almost like being an elf over Christmas, you know, being one of Santa's helpers dropping it off. It was kind of exciting," he said Friday.

Const. Ryan Morash says he felt almost like an elf when he was asked to bring MacDonald a present from a Dartmouth woman. (CBC)

"She asked me to open it up for her, and I did that and showed her all of the items that she received. She was very happy with that."

Gifts from strangers

Morash's delivery was just one of many that MacDonald has received from citizens wanting to show their support after the incident.

"It was a nice moment for me to stand there and for her to recognize that we are all thinking about her," Morash said. "She acknowledged that and wanted me to pass along her thanks to the lady over in Dartmouth."

MacDonald says she plans to move soon as she does not feel her home is safe any longer. But receiving the gifts from strangers has made her feel more supported after the frightening attack.