A Halifax senior beaten in a home invasion in December is still bruised and sore from her ordeal, but finally feeling safe after moving into a seniors complex.

"It's an awful thing to live in fear," said MacDonald, 85, who suffered two black eyes in the robbery. "It's good to be in here because the people are friendly."

MacDonald was in her former west-end Halifax home — where she lived alone — on Dec. 20 when a man came to her door, punched her in the face and demanded money while threatening he had a gun.

'I didn't think I was going to see the next day'

When she refused to give the man money, he punched her in the face again, grabbed her arm and pulled her out of the house. Neighbours came to help when they heard MacDonald screaming.

"I didn't think I was going to see the next day. That's how bad it was," MacDonald said.​

Paul Alexander Sponagle, a career criminal from Halifax who was released from prison less than six months before the attack, was charged in connection to the incident.

He was also charged in connection with another robbery involving two senior women that occurred the following night.

Suspect requests psychiatric exam

The 43-year-old man appeared Tuesday in Halifax provincial court for a bail hearing. His duty legal aid lawyer said Sponagle has mental health issues and requested a 30-day psychiatric exam.

Judge Marc Chisholm said he didn't have enough evidence to warrant a 30-day exam and ordered a 24-hour exam instead.

Sponagle is due back in court Wednesday. He remains in custody.

MacDonald said she's happy to live somewhere more secure. She said she has no living family members.

"I have friends. They come and visit," she said. "I like the view, it's nice and bright."