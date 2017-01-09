One of Nova Scotia's oldest residents has died at the age of 107.

Family and friends of Jeanette Brown are remembering the great-great-great-grandmother as a well-loved figure in her community of Truro.

"She valued education, she just encouraged all of us to go as far as we could go, as fast as we could get there," Jeanette Paris, Brown's 66-year-old granddaughter, said Monday.

"She was a lady's lady, she was loved by everyone."

Celebrated 107 years last April

Brown, who died Friday, was an avid traveller with several grandchildren, ranging in age from two to 70.

During the Second World War, she worked at an ammunition factory in Montreal.

She left Truro at a young age and returned years later to take care of one of her daughters, who was ill.

Later in life, she settled in Wynn Park Villa in Truro where she celebrated her 107th birthday last April with family and friends.

High school diploma at 63

Brown taught her family to love everybody and to listen to what others had to say.

"She was an avid reader, she loved history, she knitted, she crocheted, she loved world events," Paris said.

"And she could talk to anybody. She loved children, she loved to be around children and more importantly, she loved her family."

Brown returned to school late in life and got her high school diploma when she was 63.

In April, Brown told CBC News that she didn't go to school until she was eight because her grandmother had told her that girls didn't need an education because they only got married.

Brown outlived two husbands and her three children.

'One very honest woman'

Pastor Brian Johnston of Zion United Baptist Church is one of two ministers who will officiate Brown's funeral. Brown was a member of St. John's Anglican Church, but often visited Zion Baptist.

Johnston remembered Brown as a very pleasant person, but also someone who was not afraid to speak her mind.

"If she had something to tell you, she would tell you or if there was something she didn't like about you, she would come out and tell you," Johnston said.

"It's just sad on the community that she will no longer be around."

Brown's funeral will be held Thursday at 2 p.m. at the Colchester Community Funeral Home in Truro.