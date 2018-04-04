Complaint against Chretein stalls as lobbyist act has 'no investigation procedure'

Legally, anyone who lobbies government in Nova Scotia must register first, but the law doesn't include anyway to actually deal with complaints.

John McCracken, a retired CUPE Atlantic spokesperson, found that out when he filed a complaint that former prime minister Jean Chrétien lobbied Premier Stephen McNeil illegally last month.

Chrétien is not registered as a lobbyist in Nova Scotia, but is an international adviser to a group promoting bringing a container shipping port to Sydney Harbour.

McCracken says Chrétien made it clear he was meeting the premier to talk about the port in March. McNeil has denied he was lobbied by Chrétien, although he said the two men did talk briefly about the port project.

Hayley Clarke, the registrar responsible for the Lobbyists' Registration Act, told McCracken the act "does not contain a complaint or investigation procedure."

"That was a surprise!" said McCracken.

In a letter dated March 29, Clarke writes she will "review the matter and where it is warranted, send a letter to the alleged unregistered lobbyist outlining the definition of 'lobbying' under the act, referring the person(s) to the act and the guide to the Registry of Lobbyists, and advising them of the registration requirements."

'Paper tiger' won't deter people

McCracken called that a "slap on the wrist" for anyone flouting the law.

"Clearly, the act is outdated," he said. "Clearly, the act needs a lot more teeth. I mean there isn't even a formal complaint or investigation procedure under the act. So what kind of Lobbyists' Registration Act is that? It's like a paper tiger."

John McCracken says Chrétien lobbied McNeil over the Sydney port project, an accusation McNeil denies. (CBC)

Clarke suggested she would contact Chrétien and expects a response.

"When a letter is sent to the alleged unregistered lobbyist, we ask that they review their activities to ensure compliance and provide a response advising as to the results of their review within 30 days," she wrote to McCracken.

He doubts that will have an impact.

"I'm picturing our former prime minister, who survived in federal politics for well over 30 years, receiving this letter from our registrar and having a bit of a chuckle, and basically saying 'have a nice day,'" said McCracken.

The law sets a fine of "not more than $25,000" for lobbying without first registering as a lobbyist.

"Formal investigations under the act may be conducted by law enforcement, and charges laid where they deem appropriate. It is only through the court process that fines under the act may be levied," the letter reads.

In March, McNeil repeatedly said he had not been lobbied during that get-together.

"We talked about economic development," said McNeil. "We talked about what it was like to be from a large family. We continued to share stories about that, but I can assure you there was actually no lobby."