Sex offender Jason Troy Pitts denied day parole

A North Kentville man serving a seven-year prison sentence for several child pornography and sex crime charges has been denied day parole.

Jason Troy Pitts, 41, pleaded guilty in 2012 to 11 charges of making and accessing child pornography and conspiracy to commit sexual assault.

In a decision released last week, the Parole Board of Canada said Pitts is too high a risk to re-offend against young children.

"A recent psychological risk assessment completed in September 2017 concludes that your risk for re-offending sexually is now 'well above average' in comparison with other sexual offenders and that your profile is associated with a 29 per cent chance of re-offending over a three-year period following your release," the document states.

At his sentencing, and again in the parole report, disturbing details of Pitts's crimes were provided.

He contacted adults living overseas using internet chat programs and persuaded them to sexually assault children, whose ages ranged from two to 14. Pitts would have the assaults live streamed so he could monitor them on his computer and provide direction.

Pitts transferred money to the adults to pay for the assaults. Police found evidence of more than 50 money transfers between Pitts and his overseas contacts between January 2011 and April 2012.

In one case, Pitts developed a relationship with an adult women who lived in the Philippines. She sexually assaulted her child on several occasions at his request. Pitts planned to relocate the woman and her child to Canada.

The parole board said Pitts recorded the assaults and saved the images and videos.

In denying his request for parole, the board noted Pitts has made progress, but he still has a long way to go.