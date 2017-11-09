A former jail guard has been sentenced to three years in prison for his part in a plan to smuggle drugs into the Central Nova Scotia Correctional Centre in Burnside.

Jason Paterson, 41, was charged with conspiracy and possession of the drugs Dilaudid, diazepam and marijuana. He was also charged with breach of trust.

Paterson opted for trial in Dartmouth provincial court and was convicted on all charges. He was sentenced Wednesday.

Two other men were also charged in the conspiracy. They pleaded guilty and were sentenced to 18 months each. The charges stem from an investigation that began in the summer of 2015.