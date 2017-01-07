A messy mix of heavy snow, ice pellets and freezing rain is approaching Nova Scotia and the nor'easter is expected to blanket the province with between 20 and 35 centimetres of snow overnight and into Sunday.

Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for the entire province. Flurries started falling in southwestern parts of the province around 5 p.m. Saturday.

CBC meteorologist Kalin Mitchell says the storm will travel across the mainland, crossing into Cape Breton before midnight.

Nasty weather around midnight

Mitchell says weather conditions will deteriorate rapidly across Nova Scotia mid to late evening.

"Particularly nasty weather can be expected near midnight and through the early morning hours of Sunday. Heavy bands of snow wrapping in off the Atlantic will combine with gusty winds to produce extensive blowing snow and drifts," he said.

The conditions will gradually improve on the mainland by mid-morning on Sunday. Cape Breton will see things ease up by early afternoon, according to Mitchell.

Slippery roads expected

Environment Canada warns that the snow and blowing snow will interfere with visibility.

In preparation for the snowfall, Cape Breton Regional Police is advising people to stay off the road until conditions improve.

Winter parking regulations remain in effect in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality. People must keep vehicles off starting at 1 a.m. until 6 a.m., or until two hours after the snow stops.

By Saturday evening, Halifax Transit started operating some routes under its snow plan.

In Halifax, the municipal winter parking ban is also in effect.

Flights cancelled

At Halifax Stanfield International Airport, there were already numerous cancellations and delays for both arrivals and departures by 8 p.m. Saturday.

The airport was advising travellers to check with their airline.