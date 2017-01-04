Freezing rain, rain and wind have led to messy driving conditions and the cancellations of several schools across Nova Scotia.

Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for Colchester county north of Truro, Pictou Cumberland and Antigonish counties. The weather service is warning that highways, walkways and parking lots may be treacherous.

There are wind and rain warnings in effect for coastal counties.

The Annapolis Valley Regional School Board, Chignecto-Central Regional School Board, Cape Breton Highlands Education Centre/Academy and Pleasant Bay Schoolas well as École Rose-des-Vents have all closed.

The morning Marine Atlantic crossings have also been cancelled and rescheduled to depart Wednesday at 11:45 p.m.

The freezing rain over the northern part of the province is expected to change to rain later this morning.