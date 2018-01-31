The popular adage that a week is a lifetime in politics may seem particularly true this week for members of the Nova Scotia Progressive Conservative caucus.

A week ago, they were informed that party officials had demanded and received Jamie Baillie's resignation following an internal investigation into sexual harassment. This week, caucus gathered for a routine meeting with interim Leader Karla MacFarlane.

But if anyone in caucus was uneasy about last week's sudden turn of events — the fact the party acted without seeking their advice or the decision to not use the formal harassment complaint process established by the House of Assembly — or was curious about what really happened between Baillie and the female caucus staffer who complained about his conduct, no one said so publicly when questioned by reporters Wednesday.

"I'm OK with the process, how it unfolded," said Larry Harrison, MLA for Colchester-Musquodoboit Valley.

"I've got to trust that the people involved made the proper decision for that particular situation," he told reporters at the caucus office in Halifax. "I've got to trust that."

Cole Harbour-Eastern Passage MLA Barbara Adams. (Patrick Callaghan/CBC)

Barbara Adams, MLA for Cole Harbour-Eastern Passage, echoed that view.

"I know that this investigation was not taken lightly and that there would have been a lot of consideration going into this because it was a major issue and it deserved a lot of time and respect going into it," she said. "All of those things gave us 100 per cent confidence across the board that the right decision was made and that the party did the right thing."

Brad Johns, MLA for Sackville-Beaver Bank, said, "I have confidence in the process and the way it went and I don't need to know the details."

Few details of incident

Caucus was briefed by party president Tara Miller last Wednesday about the investigation, but got few details about what Baillie did.

Those outside caucus may want to know more, but of nine MLAs asked the question, not a single one said they wanted or needed to know more about what happened.

"I really don't want to know," said Pat Dunn.

Pictou Centre MLA Pat Dunn. (Patrick Callaghan/CBC)

The representative for Pictou Centre is satisfied with what he's been told.

"It's very personal between two different people. The party dealt with it and we're going to move on."

"What I don't want to be a part of is some kind of a hunt to find out exactly what happened if it hurts the person involved," said Allan MacMaster, MLA for Inverness. "That's why to me, the details are not important."

Party whip satisfied with process

As the party's whip, Eddie Orrell is responsible for ensuring the House of Assembly's workplace harassment policy is distributed and understood by caucus members, staff and volunteers. He is also the designated go-to person if anyone wants to file a formal complaint against an MLA.

But he too is satisfied with the fact the party took it upon itself to investigate the allegations and take action against Baillie without going through the formal process established in 2016.

"If the complainant and or the people involved had have wanted that process to be followed they would have triggered the process," he said. "Because they didn't trigger the process, I assume they didn't want that process followed."

As for the lack of detail about what happened, Orrell pointed to Baillie's resignation as proof it was a serious case of sexual harassment.

"I don't know the details, but if the leader resigned he must have figured it was bad enough to resign and did so."

Both men who have launched campaigns to become the next PC party leader, John Lohr and Tim Houston have echoed the sentiments of caucus members.