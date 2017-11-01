Jamie Baillie is stepping down from his role as the leader of Nova Scotia's Progressive Conservative Party.

Baillie said in a news release Wednesday afternoon that he will remain in office until a new leader is selected. He said he will stay on as MLA for Cumberland South.

"We have made great strides and I am tremendously proud of our collective efforts and results. I am truly grateful for the thousands of people I've met along this journey and the wonderful memories we've made," said Baillie.

In a video announcement, he said it was a family decision. He said his party was in good shape and would form the next government.

He became leader in 2010 and led the party into two elections. The party won 17 seats in the 2017 provincial election, an increase of seven. Despite the advances, Baillie soon started talking about stepping down as leader.

He said he had hoped to at least reduce the Liberals to a minority government, but they retained their majority.

Former federal Conservative leader Rona Ambrose tweeted her support, as did Lisa Raitt, an Ontario MP who grew up in Nova Scotia.

The Progressive Conservative Party's executive will meet in the next few weeks to start the process of selecting a new leader, said Tara Miller, the party president.

Baillie, 51, worked as a chartered accountant before entering politics.

The PC constitution mandates that if the Tories do not win government in an election, then delegates at the next annual meeting of the party are asked by secret ballot: "Do you wish to have a leadership convention?"

If more than 50 per cent vote in favour, a leadership convention is called. Traditionally, the party holds its annual general meeting in February.