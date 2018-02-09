Nova Scotia's Progressive Conservative Party called on one of the party's elder statesmen to try to quell any dissent over its decision to force former leader Jamie Baillie to resign last month.

Former premier John Hamm took to the stage as a surprise guest during the opening night of the party's annual general meeting to express his personal shock over his former chief of staff's conduct.

"Jamie Baillie is a friend of mine," he said to the hushed room of hundreds of rank-and-file Tories. "Like many of you I was shocked and saddened to read media reports of what transpired and I am heartsick about the victim and Jamie's family."

As for the decision by the party to demand Baillie's resignation after an internal investigation found he had sexually harassed a young female staffer, Hamm was definitive.

"The hard decisions were made for the right reasons," he told the crowd.

Smart people making stupid decisions

But Hamm also showed a measure of sympathy for his friend and former colleague and even tried to salvage some of Baillie's political legacy.

"We all know smart people who have made stupid decisions and bad choices," he said. "No one should ever condone such behaviour, but neither should we erase or forget all they have accomplished.

"Whatever else you may think, Jamie Baillie has worked hard for the people of Cumberland South."

Hamm made a plea for others within the party not to judge Baillie too harshly.

"Politics is unforgiving, but politicians and friends and family must have compassion."

Party President Tera Miller didn't refer directly to the former leader. (CBC)

Earlier in the evening party president Tera Miller referred only obliquely to Baillie, also using the family analogy as a call to unity.

"Like all families, our PC family has had its ups and downs, but there is one thing I am sure about in hard times: this proud Tory family pulls together," she said.

"We have the resilience to weather this storm, my friends."

The meeting resumes Saturday with a luncheon speech by Conservative Party of Canada Leader Andrew Scheer, as well as closed-door sessions to talk strategy and election readiness.