Jamie Baillie's former riding up for grabs in June byelection

The provincial seat of Cumberland South is up for grabs after the province's assistant chief electoral officer, Peter Gzowski, dropped the writ Thursday for a byelection on June 19.

The seat had been held by former Progressive Conservative leader Jamie Baillie for almost eight years. He first won the seat in a byelection in 2010.

But in January Baillie was forced to resign following an investigation into his behaviour — after someone approached the party with allegations he had acted inappropriately. Few details about exactly what happened have been released.

Premier Stephen McNeil said the byelection was called for June so campaigning could be finished before people started their summer.

People in Cumberland South will have plenty of opportunity to decide who they want to represent them. A continuous pole will open on Monday at the returning office, which will be set up in Springhill.

An advanced poll will be held in Parrsboro for seven days from Saturday, June 9, to Saturday, June 16, except Sunday. Community polls will be held in Brookdale and Wentworth Centre on Friday, June 15, and Saturday, June 16.