A Nova Scotia graphic designer with a fondness for drawing superheroes who take on villains is using his skills to take on an even bigger foe — U.S. President Donald Trump.

James White recently posted online a logo he created for @RogueNASA, a Twitter account that was set up out of fear Trump would muzzle NASA employees. The account, which has more than 800,000 followers, is now using the logo.

His design is also being used on T-shirts and other merchandise being sold to raise money for two groups that introduce young people to science and technology.

The Rogue NASA Twitter account is just one of a number in the same vein that have sprung up since Trump's election. Others include AltUSNatParkService and The Resistance.

'It's troubling'

White created the logo for Rogue NASA because he saw it as an opportunity to use his skills to bring awareness to the "grim and ominous" direction he feels the world is heading.

"It's troubling when you look at the state of the world," he said, pointing to things like Brexit, Trump's election and the divisiveness and angst that have been created by his decisions.

The Dartmouth resident said he's always been fond of NASA and its efforts to improve technology and mankind.

Usually, his neon-art infused work heavily influenced by 1980s pop culture doesn't pair well with activism.

Graphic designer and visual artist James White said he was inspired to use his skills to create the Rogue NASA logo to help bring awareness to what's happening in the world. (James White)

"I pull cues from the 1980s, so like neon pink, lasers, Lamborghinis, hot pink sunsets and that kind of stuff," he said.

White's paired up with Rogue NASA to sell T-shirts, pins and patches with the logo to raise money for science education.

One hundred per cent of the profits on the merchandise sold since Jan. 31 is going to two science-based groups:

Black Girls Code, which aims to introduce technology and computer programming to young and pre-teen girls of colour.

FIRST, which designs programs that inspire youth to get involved in science, technology and engineering.

White said enough sales have been made so far to donate almost $23,000 to these two organizations. The T-shirt is still available for another 11 days, while the pins and patches can be purchased for three more days.

The T-shirt is being sold through Cotton Bureau, while Nakatomi is selling the pins and patches.

The downside of fame

There's been a downside to the campaign's success. Some websites have been selling T-shirts with the logo, even though they don't have authorization to do so.

"This is something that happens quite a bit," said White.

He said when things trend on social media, on-demand print sites sometimes begin selling T-shirts with popular images, although the artist who created the images hasn't given permission.

If you see my @RogueNASA logo being sold anywhere other than through @NakatomiTim and @cottonbureau, it is theft and should be reported. — @Signalnoise

White has spent most of the day filing copyright infringement claims with some websites.

"This is for charity. Every one of these units that are sold on a different website, other than Cotton Bureau and Nakatomi, is basically stealing from a charity," he said.