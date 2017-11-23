A convicted sex offender banned for life from being around children under 14 is facing six more sex assault charges and 31 counts of breaching the prohibition order involving youngsters.

James Michael Snow, 57, of Dartmouth, was leaving court Tuesday after being convicted of an indecent act — masturbating in front of the window of a Maplehurst Drive apartment on Feb. 14 at lunchtime — when he arrested on the ban breach, Halifax police said Thursday.

At the same time, Snow was also arrested on six charges of sexual assault stemming from alleged incidents in Walton, N.S., between 1980 and 1988. RCMP said the victims were females who were between five and 19 years of age at the time of the offences.

Investigators believe there could be more victims and have asked the public to contact Rawdon RCMP Detachment at 902-632-2424, or 1-800-803-RCMP (7267) with any additional information involving Snow.

Snow's lifetime prohibition from being around children was put in place after a 2003 sex assault conviction in Kentville.

Halifax Regional Police Const. Dianne Penfound said the current breaches involve incidents that allegedly occurred between Oct. 6, 2016, and Feb. 11, 2017, primarily near school grounds, public parks and daycares throughout the Halifax region. There was also one incident in Milford.

Snow is being held in custody. He is scheduled to appear Friday in Dartmouth provincial court.