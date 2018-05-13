Dangerous offender denied parole for N.S. sexual assault

A New Brunswick man deemed a dangerous offender in 2014 after committing violent sexual assaults, including one in Nova Scotia, has once again been denied parole.

The Parole Board of Canada decision describes James Joseph Martin, now in his early 50s, as a dominating and violent man who would be very likely to reoffend.

"Your attitude towards women has been described as disrespectful and hostile, while your relationships were characterized by dominance, humiliation and abuse," the April 25 decision reads.

"You have demonstrated an inability to effectively manage your emotions when faced with adversity and frustration."

Sentenced in 2014 for violent attack

According to the decision, Martin's criminal history began in 1983 "with no noticeable breaks in offending."

His criminal past includes many violent offences including kidnapping, forcible confinement and sexual assault causing bodily harm.

The board also referenced a recent psychological report that indicated Martin was considered a high risk of reoffending in a violent manner, very high risk for future domestic violence and an "above average" risk of reoffending sexually.

Martin began serving his current prison sentence in August 2014 after pleading guilty to charges of sexual assault, assault and uttering threats in relation to a May 2009 incident in Nova Scotia.

The court heard that Martin straddled the woman, pinned her down and questioned her. He wrapped an arm around the woman's neck, threatened to break her jaw if she resisted, and then smashed her head against a wall. He then took her keys and stole her car.

'Early stages' of changing behaviour

At that time, he was already under a long-term supervision order after attacking a New Brunswick woman in 2000.

In the earlier case, Martin slammed the woman's head into a wall, duct-taped her wrists and tied her up with an electrical cord. He also repeatedly sexually assaulted her. The woman eventually managed to alert a relative, who called police.

As a dangerous offender, Martin is being held in prison on an indefinite sentence.

His case management team recommended that the board deny parole and said Martin is "in the early stages of changes." The team said there are "no supervision programs available in the community which could offer adequate protection to society."

Risk to intimate partners

The board's decision said while Martin has completed sex offender programming in prison, he also reoffended after completing similar programs in the past.

"Unhealthy thinking patterns have led you to resort to violence (inclusive of sexual violence), aggression, intimidating and threats to achieve various ends against vulnerable victims," the decision states.

"The seriousness of your crimes, as well as your evidence-based propensity for violence — namely against intimate partners and causing serious harm — are indicative of the types of crimes you could commit should you reoffend."