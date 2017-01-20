A former Nova Scotia paramedic convicted of sexual assault has had his request that legal aid pay for his appeal rejected.

James Duncan Keats is serving a four-year sentence after groping two female patients and raping another, a 71-year-old woman. He has denied he sexually assaulted the women.

In a written decision released Friday, Judge Duncan Beveridge of the Nova Scotia Court of Appeal said that Keats applied for legal aid to fund the appeal as he didn't have any money. The grounds for his appeal were that his lawyer didn't do a good job representing him and the judge didn't properly instruct the jury.

"This complaint of error is bereft of merit," said the written decision, which noted Beveridge couldn't find any problems with the actions of the defence lawyer or the trial judge.

On Nov. 10, 2016, Keats appeared in court and was asked for specific details about how the judge and his lawyer erred, but offered none. Beveridge gave Keats three weeks to complete a written submission of his concerns, but Keats didn't complete that request.